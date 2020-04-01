2 killed, juvenile seriously injured in crash with freight truck in Scott County

article

Two people were killed and juvenile sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Scott County Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 11:49 a.m. at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Natchez Avenue in Credit River Township.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, a 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Eagle Creek Avenue when it struck a freight truck that was turning south onto Natchez Avenue from the westbound turn lane on Eagle Creek Avenue.

There were three occupants in the Toyota Corolla, two of which were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identifies have not been released.

The third occupant, a young boy, was removed from the backseat and transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis with serious injuries.

The driver of the freight truck was uninjured.

At this time, it has not been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.