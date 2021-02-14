Expand / Collapse search

2 killed in shooting in Minneapolis' Standish neighborhood

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Standish Ericsson
FOX 9

Man, woman killed in triple shooting in Minneapolis Sunday night

A man and a woman were killed in a triple shooting in Minneapolis' Standish neighborhood Sunday night.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man and a woman were killed in a shooting in the Standish neighborhood of southeast Minneapolis Sunday night. 

At 10:42 p.m., police were called to the 4000 block of 28th Avenue South near Roosevelt High School on a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

 A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person who was inside the vehicle was interviewed by police. 
 
No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation. 