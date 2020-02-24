2 injured in head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota involving stolen vehicle

article

A head-on crash in Wyoming, Minnesota involving a stolen vehicle left two drivers injured Monday morning.

According to the Wyoming Police Department, at 6 a.m., a 22-year-old Stacy man driving a stolen vehicle on Forest Boulevard crossed over the centerline and hit another vehicle, driven by a 46-year-old woman, head-on.

The vehicle driven by the 22-year-old man had been stolen from a home in Shafer two hours prior to the crash. The 22-year-old driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital, while the othe driver was taken by ambulance.

Police said charges are pending for the 22-year-old who was driving the stolen vehicle.

