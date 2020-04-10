Expand / Collapse search

2 in hospital, driver in custody after wrong-way crash near University of Minnesota campus

University of Minnesota
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people are in the hospital and another is in custody after a crash involving a wrong-way driver overnight Thursday near the University of Minnesota. 

The University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety said officers saw a wrong-way driver near campus shortly before midnight Thursday. The officers tried to catch up to the vehicle, but the driver crashed into the Lunds & Byerlys near Central and University Avenues. 

The driver ran from the scene, but was later arrested. 

Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. 