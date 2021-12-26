2 found shot to death in Robbinsdale, suspect arrested

An investigation is underway Sunday night after two people were found shot to death inside a home in Robbinsdale, Minnesota.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Lake Drive at about 4:15 p.m for the investigation. Police say the victims, a man and a woman, were found dead by family members who called 911.

At the scene, police determined the victim had been shot.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing but officers say a suspect was arrested. According to Brooklyn Park police, they arrested a homicide suspect was taken into custody on Rhode Island Drive after a SWAT team response.

Police say the incident doesn't appear to be a random attack and there is no threat to the public.