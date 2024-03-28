2 found dead in Blaine parking lot, authorities investigating

Two people were found dead in a parked vehicle in Blaine on Wednesday, leaving authorities investigating what might have led up to their deaths.

According to the Blaine Police Department, officers responded to the report of two unconscious people in a vehicle parked in a lot near the 10700 block of Town Square Drive Northeast around noon. When they arrived, they found a man and woman who were dead of suspected gunshot wounds.

According to a press release, law enforcement is not looking for any suspects and there is no known threat to the public.

The victim's IDs will be released later by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

An investigation is ongoing by the Blaine Police Department, Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, and Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.