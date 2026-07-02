2 fallen Minnesota police officers’ families have mortgages paid off

The Brief The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgages for the families of two Minnesota police officers killed in the line of duty. Officer Paul Elmstrand of Burnsville and Officer Jamal Mitchell of Minneapolis are among 30 fallen first responders honored across 19 states. The program aims to provide stability for families facing the sudden loss of a parent.



The families of two Minnesota police officers who lost their lives during active duty have had the mortgages on their homes paid off for them.

Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgages

What we know:

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid off the mortgages for the families of Burnsville Police Officer Paul Elmstrand and Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell. Both officers lost their lives while responding to dangerous situations in 2024.

According to a press release, the foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program supports families of first responders "who died in the line of duty or from occupational illnesses, especially those with young children." The goal is to offer stability and security during an incredibly difficult time.

The families of two Minnesota police officers, Minneapolis PD Officer Jamal Mitchell (left) and Burnsville PD Officer Paul Elmstrand (right), have had the mortgages on their homes paid off for them. (FOX 9)

Burnsville PD Officer Paul Elmstrand

Dig deeper:

On Feb. 18, 2024, Officer Elmstrand responded to a domestic situation where a gunman had taken family members hostage. After hours of negotiations, the suspect opened fire, killing Officer Elmstrand, Officer Matthew Ruge, and Burnsville Firefighter/Paramedic Adam Finseth.

Elmstrand, 27, and is survived by his wife Cindy and their two children.

What they're saying:

"It is a reminder of the sacrifices made by so many who have served our country and protected our freedoms. For our family, it is a day that now carries an even deeper sense of gratitude, hope, and appreciation," Cindy Elmstrand said in a statement. "It felt like an incredible weight had been lifted from our shoulders. Knowing that people and organizations are willing to support families like ours in such a meaningful way is truly humbling. Having a mortgage-free home will impact our family for years to come. It gives us peace of mind knowing our home is protected and allows me to focus on raising our children and planning for the future without a financial burden."

Elmstrand started as a Community Service Officer with Burnsville Police in 2017, and became a full officer in 2019.

Minneapolis PD Officer Jamal Mitchell

Dig deeper:

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation also announced that it had paid off the mortgage for the family of Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell, who was killed while responding to a shooting on May 30, 2024, when a gunman shot and killed two people in an apartment complex. A passerby tried to intervene, and Mitchell was fatally shot while trying to help others escape the situation.

Mitchell, 36, was born in New Haven, Connecticut, and moved to Maple Grove, Minnesota, in 2018. He had served the Minneapolis Police Department for two years at the time of his death.

Mitchell is survived by his partner, Tori Myslajek, their four children, his parents, siblings, and many loved ones.

The backstory:

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s program is helping families in 19 states this Independence Day, paying off the mortgages for 30 families of fallen first responders. The foundation says its efforts are meant to honor the sacrifices made by first responders and to provide lasting support for their families.