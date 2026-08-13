Hopkins daycare deaths: Court docs reveal what unfolded inside the home

The Brief A search warrant filed in Hennepin County reveals new details into the fatal domestic incident at a Hopkins daycare. A parent detailed hearing children screaming and witnessing the violence unfolding inside the home. Police collected several pieces of evidence from the scene, including a screwdriver, which was found on one of the victims.



A search warrant reveals new details about the deadly domestic incident at a Hopkins in-home daycare that left three people dead, including a 7-year-old girl.

Police respond to Hopkins daycare

The backstory:

Hopkins police responded to a home in the 230 block of Tyler Avenue North around 9 a.m. Wednesday after a parent arriving for daycare called 911 as the violence was unfolding.

Police found three people dead inside the home: a 41-year-old woman, a 41-year-old man and a 7-year-old girl. Authorities said the mother and daughter were stabbed to death, while the man died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Six other children who were inside the home were not injured and were later reunited with their parents.

Search warrant details attack, evidence at scene

Witness recounts attack:

According to the search warrant, the parent who called 911 told investigators he walked toward the back of the home and could "hear the sound of children screaming."

He entered through the back door and reported seeing the man on top of the woman, the warrant states. The witness reported seeing the man armed with a screwdriver and was "actively stabbing" the woman. The witness also stated the man stabbed his daughter.

The parent grabbed his two children and two other children who were inside the daycare and left the home before calling 911, according to the warrant.

Searching the home:

When officers entered the home, they found the woman and girl dead on the kitchen floor. Investigators recovered a screwdriver at the scene.

Authorities later found the man dead inside a closet on the home’s upper level from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The witness told investigators he had received a newsletter from the daycare owner about two weeks before the deaths saying she would be closing the daycare due to relationship issues with the man, according to the warrant.

Police previously said the two adults were believed to be the daycare owners and lived at the Hopkins home. However, police noted the suspect may have recently been living with a 78-year-old woman who was found fatally stabbed at a Burnsville home that same day.

Search warrant request:

The search warrant filed in Hennepin County court sought to collect evidence from the Hopkins home, including the screwdriver, firearms and bullets, handwritten notes, electronic devices, home security cameras and other items.

The investigation remains ongoing.