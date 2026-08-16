No arrests after 2 Minneapolis coffee shops burglarized on same night

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The Brief Two Minneapolis coffee shops reported break-ins on Thursday. Rick's Coffee Bar is now card-only after losing all their cash. Police say no arrests have been made in either case.



Two Minneapolis coffee shops are picking up the pieces and making changes after both were broken into on Thursday.

Rick's Coffee Bar goes card only after break-in

What we know:

Rick's Coffee Bar shared on social media that their window was broken and all their cash was stolen Thursday. The shop announced they will only accept card payments for the foreseeable future. The owners said they are "deeply disappointed and saddened this happened" and thanked customers for their support and patience.

Minneapolis police say they responded to a report of a burglary at the coffee shop just after 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 14. Officers observed what appeared to be forced entry through a window. There have been no arrests.

Crema Coffee and Cream also targeted Thursday night

What they're saying:

Crema Coffee and Cream posted on social media that they were also burglarized Thursday night, just about a mile away from Rick's Coffee Bar.

The shop shared a photo of the damage and said they closed early after the break-in, but reopened for regular hours on Friday. Both businesses turned to their customers online to share updates and thank the community for their continued support.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if the two break-ins are connected or if police have identified any suspects.