FBI investigating after Red Lake police shooting leaves man dead
(FOX 9) - The FBI is investigating after a shooting involving a Red Lake Police Department officer left a man dead.
What we know:
Authorities say Red Lake police responded to reports of a person firing shots in a residential area on Red Lake tribal lands on Thursday morning.
A Red Lake police officer then fired his weapon at a suspect, identified as 39-year-old Matthew Scott Beaulieu Sr., who later died.
The officer was wearing a body-worn camera at the time, which was activated during the incident, according to the FBI.
The FBI spokesperson said there is no danger to the community.
What we don't know:
The man's official cause of death is expected to be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the FBI.