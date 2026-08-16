FBI investigating after Red Lake police shooting leaves man dead

The Brief A shooting involving a Red Lake Police Officer left a suspect dead. The FBI said police were responding to reports of shots fired in a residential area in Red Lake tribal lands. The investigation is being led by the FBI.



The FBI is investigating after a shooting involving a Red Lake Police Department officer left a man dead.

What we know:

Authorities say Red Lake police responded to reports of a person firing shots in a residential area on Red Lake tribal lands on Thursday morning.

A Red Lake police officer then fired his weapon at a suspect, identified as 39-year-old Matthew Scott Beaulieu Sr., who later died.

The officer was wearing a body-worn camera at the time, which was activated during the incident, according to the FBI.

The FBI spokesperson said there is no danger to the community.

What we don't know:

The man's official cause of death is expected to be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.