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FBI investigating after Red Lake police shooting leaves man dead

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 16, 2026 1:42 PM CDT
Published August 16, 2026 1:42 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A shooting involving a Red Lake Police Officer left a suspect dead.
    • The FBI said police were responding to reports of shots fired in a residential area in Red Lake tribal lands.
    • The investigation is being led by the FBI.

(FOX 9) - The FBI is investigating after a shooting involving a Red Lake Police Department officer left a man dead.

What we know:

Authorities say Red Lake police responded to reports of a person firing shots in a residential area on Red Lake tribal lands on Thursday morning.

A Red Lake police officer then fired his weapon at a suspect, identified as 39-year-old Matthew Scott Beaulieu Sr., who later died. 

The officer was wearing a body-worn camera at the time, which was activated during the incident, according to the FBI. 

The FBI spokesperson said there is no danger to the community.

What we don't know:

The man's official cause of death is expected to be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office at a later date. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the FBI.

Crime and Public SafetyMinnesota