2 dead, several injured after 4-vehicle crash in St. Louis County

Authorities say a 32-year-old woman and 11-year-old boy are dead after a four-vehicle crash in northern Minnesota on Thursday. A 10-year-old girl is also in serious condition from the crash.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound around 3:55 p.m. Friday on Highway 135 near Gilbert when it lost control on the snowy, icy roads. The car crossed over the center line and hit a Toyota Yaris and a Chevrolet Malibu.

The Chevrolet Malibu then T-boned the Corolla before it was rear-ended by a Volkswagen Passat. Minnesota State Patrol, Virginia and Eveleth Fire, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, and Gilbert Police responded to the crash.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, identified by authorities as 32-year-old Betty Smith from Aurora, and a young male passenger, identified as 11-year-old Dakota Smith from Aurora, died in the crash.

A 10-year-old female passenger in the Corolla is in serious condition at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota State Patrol reports, and a six-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu suffered minor injuries. The drivers of the Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Passat were not injured.