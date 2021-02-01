2 dead in shooting outside FedEx facility in Mahtomedi, Minnesota

Two people are dead after an overnight shooting outside of a FedEx facility in Mahtomedi, Minnesota, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported two unresponsive people outside the FedEx facility at 7 Long Lake Road at 2:26 a.m. Monday.

Responding deputies found two men. One was already pronounced dead, while deputies performed life-saving measures on the other man. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The men have been identified by the sheriff as David Peterson, 49, of Blaine, Minnesota and Jimmy Wilemon, 58, of Fulton, Mississippi.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

The sheriff's office is not seeking any suspects and there is no current threat to public safety.