2 dead, 8 injured in downtown Minneapolis shooting

Two people have died and eight others were injured after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis overnight, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The incident happened at 1:59 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of N 1st Ave near the Monarch nightclub. Police officers were nearby when they heard shots ring out.

"[Officers] observed numerous other people running through the area. It was a very chaotic scene. Officers dealt with a number of people who had been shot and were laying on the ground," said MPD spokesman John Elder.

Elder says investigators learned two men standing in a crowd outside got into an argument, pulled out guns and began shooting at each other.

Of the 10 victims, five are men and five are women. The two people who died are both men. Another man is in critical condition at a hospital. Seven other victims went to hospitals across the metro with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are in the process of collecting surveillance video in the area.

This shooting happened just hours after a deadly shooting Friday evening in the Jordan neighborhood.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.