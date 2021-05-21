Man dead after shooting, car crash in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood

One man is dead after a shooting and car crash Friday evening in north Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood.

Police responded around 8:30 p.m. to the scene of a car crash at 26th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North. In one vehicle, they found an adult male who had been shot and suffered serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A woman who was in another vehicle, who officers say wasn't involved in the shooting, also suffered a medical issue and was taken for treatment at a hospital. However, she is expected to be okay.

While police investigated along 26th Avenue, investigators say another man showed up at North Memorial Hospital with injuries from the shooting. He is expected to survive his injuries, however.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.