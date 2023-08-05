2 bodies recovered from Wisconsin lake after apparent drowning

Authorities recovered the bodies of two men believed to have drowned at Pokegama Lake in Barron County over the weekend.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report around 4:15 p.m. on Friday for a person spotted in the water near a running pontoon on the lake. Upon arrival, authorities found the empty boat with a life jacket in the water.

Law enforcement brought 59-year-old Scott Brummond to shore, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. During the investigations, law enforcement learned another person had been on the pontoon with Brummond and was unaccounted for.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Chetek Fire Dive & Rescue Team, and a private boater searched the area looking for the missing man until 9 p.m. on Friday. The following morning, searches resumed, and the dive team recovered the body of 59-year-old Doug Robinson.

The sheriff’s office did not say how the two men ended up in the water. The incident remains under investigation.