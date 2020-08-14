2 arrested in connection to 8-year-old girl's death in Elk River, Minnesota

Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of an eight-year-old girl in Elk River, Minnesota, according to the Elk River Police Chief Ron Nierenhausen.

Chief Nierenhausen says Thursday at 3:43 p.m., police responded to a medical emergency at an apartment at The Depot at Elk River Station in the 10000 block of 172nd Avenue NW.

When officers arrived, the girl was not breathing. Despite efforts to revive her, she died at the scene.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says an autopsy ruled the girl's death as a homicide. She has been identified as Autumn Hallow.

A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested Friday and booked into the Sherburne County Jail.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in the investigation.