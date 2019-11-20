19-year-old man found dead in Cass County home, homicide suspected

Authorities in northern Minnesota are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man found in a home Monday as a possible homicide.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:53 p.m., deputies responded to an emergency call at a home in Cass Lake. When they arrived, they found the 19-year-old man dead inside.

The victim’s cause of death is suspected to be homicide, the sheriff’s office said. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.