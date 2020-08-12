19-year-old Brenna Connelly named 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way

article

A 19-year-old Byron, Minnesota woman was crowned the 67th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday night.

Brenna Connelly represented Olmsted County during this year’s competition that pits 10 county dairy princesses from across Minnesota against each other for the title.

Emily Benrud, of Goodhue and Maggie Molitor, of Rockville were named runnsers-up.

Katherine Maus, of Freeport, Benrud and Connelly were named scholarship winners. Molitor was also named Miss Congeniality.

Connelly will assume official Princess Kay duties Thursday when she will have her likeness sculpted in a 90-pound block of butter at the Dairy Building on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

While sculpting is closed to the public this year, fans can watch the butter sculpting and ask questions of the finalists live on Princess Kay’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Minnesota sculptor, Gerry Kulzer, an artist and teacher from Litchfield will be sculpting all the finalists. Longtime sculptor Linda Christensen will be assisting Kulzer virtually from her home in California while he sculpts Connelly.

Throughout the next year, Connelly will make appearances to connect consumers to Minnesota’s dairy farm families. During the pandemic, Connelly will attend events both virtually and in-person as it is safe to do so.