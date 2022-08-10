18-year-old woman killed in crash involving semi-truck on Highway 60

An 18-year-old woman died from a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning in Goodhue County.

Minnesota State troopers responded to a crash just before 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Rachel Nesseth, 18, was driving a Saturn Vue heading southbound on County Road 1 while the semi-truck was heading westbound on Highway 60, and the two vehicles collided at the intersection in Wanamingo Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the semi-truck driver, a 62-year-old man from Lewiston, was not injured in the collision.

The 18-year-old from Zumbrota was pronounced dead at the scene. The Minnesota State Patrol said alcohol was not a factor in the crash for either driver.