18-year-old man killed in Brooklyn Park firework accident identified

Authorities have identified the person behind an accident involving fireworks 90 minutes into July 4th that turned fatal.

At 1:30 a.m. on July 4, Brooklyn Park police officers, along with the Brooklyn Park Fire Department and North Ambulance Paramedics, responded to a park in the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North for a report of a firework that had exploded in a person's face.

Arriving officers found an 18-year-old Jack Kocur with severe wounds to his hands and face, and his friend performing CPR. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to posts on social media from family, Kocur had graduated high school in May and planned to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth in the fall.