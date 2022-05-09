18-year-old dies in head-on crash with tree near Brainerd

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from MON 7:24 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Dunn County
19
Tornado Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Dunn County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:22 PM CDT until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 6:55 PM CDT until MON 7:30 PM CDT, Wabasha County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:13 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 3:40 AM CDT until FRI 2:12 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from MON 5:27 PM CDT until FRI 8:12 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:17 AM CDT until SUN 3:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until TUE 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Kittson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until MON 7:30 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Crow Wing County
Tornado Watch
from MON 3:27 PM CDT until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Tornado Watch
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Goodhue County, Pine County, Barron County, Burnett County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County

18-year-old dies in head-on crash with tree near Brainerd

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - An 18-year-old was killed in a head-on crash with a tree near Brainerd over the weekend. 

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a crash at 4:42 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Thorson Road and Mill Road for a single-vehicle crash that led to a car fire. 

Authorities said Alexis Laughton was driving a 2008 Saturn Vue when she left the roadway and hit a tree head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash is under investigation. 