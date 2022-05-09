18-year-old dies in head-on crash with tree near Brainerd

An 18-year-old was killed in a head-on crash with a tree near Brainerd over the weekend.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a crash at 4:42 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Thorson Road and Mill Road for a single-vehicle crash that led to a car fire.

Authorities said Alexis Laughton was driving a 2008 Saturn Vue when she left the roadway and hit a tree head-on. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.