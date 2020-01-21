16-year-old Willmar, Minnesota boy missing after not returning home from school on Jan. 8
WILLMAR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in western Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says Jose Huerta-Aviles did not come home after school on Jan. 8 in Willmar.
Authorities believe Huerta-Aviles is still be in the Willmar area. There was a reported sighting of him on Jan. 18.
Anyone with information on Huerta-Aviles’ whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement at 320-235-1260.