16-year-old Willmar, Minnesota boy missing after not returning home from school on Jan. 8

Jose Huerta-Aviles, 16, did not return home after school on Jan. 8 in Willmar, Minnesota. ( Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office )

WILLMAR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities in western Minnesota are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly two weeks. 

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says Jose Huerta-Aviles did not come home after school on Jan. 8 in Willmar. 

Authorities believe Huerta-Aviles is still be in the Willmar area. There was a reported sighting of him on Jan. 18. 

Anyone with information on Huerta-Aviles’ whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement at 320-235-1260. 
 