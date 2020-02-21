150,000 Minnesotans to receive technology surcharge refund from Driver and Vehicle Services

article

Thousands of Minnesotans will soon be receiving a $2.25 check in the mail after they were overcharged by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division.

This impacts Minnesotans who were charged a registration technology surcharge twice when they transferred their title and renewed their vehicle registration at the same time. After reviewing Minnesota statutes, DPS-DVS leaders determined those affected should have only been charged once.

Officials say about $150,000 paid the extra $2.25, totalling about $337,500.

The Minnesota Management and Budget started issuing the refunds on Feb. 19 and will be processing up to 5,000 refunds a day during the workweek.

DPS-DVS will continue to track this issue in case anyone else is charged in the future.