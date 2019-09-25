15 'Eat Street' restaurants owe employees more than $367,359, says Labor Department

Fifteen “Eat Street” restaurants in Minneapolis owe 162 employees more than $367,359 in wages, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Department’s Wages and Hours Division found that the 15 restaurants violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime, minimum wage and record-keeping policies.

Rainbow Chinese Restaurant and Bar, Black Sheep Pizza, Salsa a La Salsa (Global Market), Salsa a La Salsa (Nicollet Avenue), Marissa’s Supermarket and Bakery, El Nuevo Mariachi, Eat Street Social, Los Maizales and Pancho Villa Minneapolis were all named as businesses that violated the minimum wage and overtime law.

In addition to helping employees recoup those lost wages, the Department of Labor is using the program to educate employers to ensure future compliance with federal wage laws.

“We balance rigorous enforcement with robust education and outreach in an effort to help employers avoid violations like those found in these investigations,” said Wage and Hour District Director David King.