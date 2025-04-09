Teen suspect arrested in deadly stabbing near Harding High School

The Brief St. Paul Police say a 14-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with a late-night shooting near Harding High School last month. Police say the suspect is being held on suspicion of murder. On March 31, police say Jay’Mier Keymari Givens, 19, was stabbed to death along East 6th Street.



Police say a 14-year-old suspect is now in custody for a deadly late-night stabbing last month just steps from Harding High School in St. Paul.

Suspect arrested

What we know:

Police tell FOX 9 a 14-year-old suspect has been arrested in St. Paul for suspicion of murder.

Investigations and interviews are ongoing.

Deadly stabbing

The backstory:

Police say 19-year-old Jay’Mier Keymari Givens was stabbed to death along East 6th Street in the early morning hours of March 31.

Officers responded to reports of an injured man in front of a home not far from Harding High School. At the scene, they found Givens with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed to Regions Hospital where he died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the stabbing remains unclear.

Because the suspect is a minor, we don't know their identity.

If the teen is charged, it's unclear if they will be charged as an adult for the crime.