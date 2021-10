Police are investigating after a boy was shot Friday afternoon in the East Midway neighborhood of St. Paul.

St. Paul Police say the 14-year-old boy was shot around 4 p.m. Friday at the 900 block on Edmund Avenue. He suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach and was taken to Regions Hospitals. He is expected to survive his injuries, police say.

No arrests have been made yet. The shooting is under investigation.