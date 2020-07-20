14 Minnesota bars and restaurants receive warnings for violating state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety sent warnings to 14 Minnesota bars and restaurants for violating the state’s COVID-19 safety requirements.

Investigators with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division recently spent two weeks sweeping 919 Minnesota restaurants and bars for violations in social distancing and wearing face masks.

During the July 4-13 sweep, investigators specifically looked for employees violating masks requirements and establishments serving to more than 50% capacity and setting tables less than six feet apart.

Majority of violations included employees failing to wear masks, according to DPS.

DPS discovered ten restaurants and bars in Minnesota were in violation of all three areas of emphasis and sent them warning letters during the two-week sweep. Four additional establishments received warning letters on June 26.

The restaurants include:

Neisen’s Sports Bar, Savage

K & J Catering, North St. Paul

Route 47 Pub & Grub, Fridley

Long Siding Bar & Grill, Princeton

Danno’s, Anoka

CoV, Wayzata

Hoban Korean BBQ, Minneapolis

Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant, Shakopee

Arnie’s Friendly Folks Club, Shakopee

Princeton Speedway, Princeton

Rollie’s, Sauk Rapids

Breakfast Bar, Minneapolis

The Stadium, Annandale

Cowboy Jack's, Minneapolis

The establishments could face a civil penalty if they do not come into compliance.

During the sweeps, investigators educated bars and restaurants in violation of COVID-19 safety requirements. Investigators encouraged establishments to mark areas for better social distancing, educate people about masks, cancel live performances, and unplug pool tables, dart machines and any other items for more social distance.

Investigators also found that many customers violated the state’s seating guidelines by moving tables or seats together to allow for larger groups. Under Governor Tim Walz’s executive order, seating is limited to four people at each table, or six for immediate family members.

These warnings come after growing concerns about clusters at bars from state health officials. More than 100 cases have been linked to bars in Minneapolis and Mankato, including Cowboy Jack’s, Kollege Klub, Rounders and The 507.

Earlier this month, Minnesota’s leading hospitality organizations strongly urged bars, restaurants and breweries to follow safety guidelines.

The Minnesota Department of Health is also working to enforce social distancing and protocols at bars and restaurants after they received citizen complaints, according to State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.