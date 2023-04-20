131,000 Ram pickup trucks recalled by Stellantis

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:51 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:24 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 AM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Big Stone County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, Dunn County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Southern Cook/North Shore County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Lakeshore Flood Warning
131,000 Ram pickup trucks recalled by Stellantis

By Aislinn Murphy
Published 
Recalls
FOX Business

How car recalls get reported

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) officially start car recalls after receiving complaints from consumers.

A recall of certain Ram 1500 pickup trucks from 2021 has been issued by Stellantis’ FCA US LLC.

The recall concerns an issue related to the powertrain control module software that could "cause an incorrect fuel mixture condition in the engine" of affected vehicles, according to a notice available on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. The company issued it Saturday. 

The number of 2021 Ram pickups with 5.7L eTorque engines potentially impacted totals 131,700, according to the safety recall report. They were produced in a timeframe spanning June 2020 to September 2021.

The recall notice said the "incorrect fuel mixture condition" that the affected pickup trucks may experience could result in them suffering an engine stall. That "may result in an unexpected loss of motive power while driving, which can cause a vehicle crash without prior warning," according to the safety recall report.

"FCA US has a longstanding policy and practice of reimbursing owners who have incurred the cost of repairing a problem that subsequently becomes the subject of a field action," the safety recall report said. "To ensure consistency, FCA US, as part of

"The company is unaware of any related injuries. There is one report of a vehicle crash potentially related to this condition," Stellantis said in a statement to FOX Business. 

It discovered the problem after launching a probe in January. It used analysis of stall patterns and vehicle history to determine its source, according to the report.

To address the recall, the impacted vehicles will receive updated powertrain control module calibration software at no cost, according to the NHTSA notice. Customers impacted by the recall "will be advised when they may schedule service," the company also said. 

"FCA US has a longstanding policy and practice of reimbursing owners who have incurred the cost of repairing a problem that subsequently becomes the subject of a field action," the safety recall report said. "To ensure consistency, FCA US, as part of the owner letter, will request that customers send other adequate proof of payment to the company for confirmation of the expense."

Stellantis said "additional vehicles in Canada (est. 2,144), Mexico (2,609) and in certain markets outside North America (est. 1,832)" also fall under the recall. 

In addition to Ram, Stellantis counts Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Dodge as some of its brands.

Find more updates on this story at FOXBusiness.com.