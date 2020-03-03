12-year-old amputee skater scores two goals during Wild practice

article

The Minnesota Wild is sharing a message of inclusivity for all who love of the game of hockey.

Tuesday night's game against the Nashville Predators is themed "Hockey Is For Everyone Awareness Night" and will feature people of various backgrounds whose lives have been impacted by hockey.

Among them is Landon Uthke, a 12-year-old boy from Albert Lea, Minnesota. Landon Uthke is an amputee and skates with a Wild-branded prosthetic leg.

"I was in a lawnmower accident when I was three," said Landon. "They had to amputate my leg because it was beyond repair."

Tuesday morning, he got a chance to suit up for practice and show off his moves on the ice during the team's practice. Wearing the no. 9, Uthke slipped in two goals against Wild goalie Alex Stalock. Landon said the whole experience was a dream come true. The best part?

"Scoring a goal," he said with a smile.

Uthke will also get to be a part of pre-game festivities as the flag bearer.