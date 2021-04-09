119 tractors roll through Randolph in honor of boy killed in ATV crash

article

The rain Friday didn’t stop a group of Future Farmers of America (FFA) members from loading up their tractors and parading through the streets of Randolph, Minnesota.

The tractor parade has become an annual tradition there. It started about 18 years ago as a way to mark the start of the planting season. Back then, they only had a small group of 12 tractors.

This year, the parade carried a special meaning. The town paid tribute to 10-year-old Carter Nicolai, who was killed in an ATV crash last spring.

"He was from our community, but he was super into tractors and absolutely loved John Deeres," said Liz Reinardy, an FFA reporter at Randolph High School. "So this year, our parade is in memory of him. So we got a parade of tractors being hauled through with posters."

This year, 119 tractors rolled through the streets. Some of them traveled from as far as 70 miles away to join in.

