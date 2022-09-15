11 pumpkin patches to visit in Minnesota this fall

article

Pumpkin picking is a classic activity for many families in Minnesota. As the leaves change and the breeze gets chilly, strolling through a pumpkin patch makes for a fabulous fall activity.

Explore these 11 unique pumpkin patches in Minnesota to get the most out of this fall season!

Anoka County Farms

Location: 125 Bunker Lake Blvd. NE, Ham Lake

Hours: Open Sept. 24 through Oct. 31. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Head to this farm for State Fair-inspired food while you look for the perfect pumpkin. They also offer pumpkin bowling, hayrides, tractors, a bounce house, and more. This location is cash only and has an admission fee of $5.

Barten Pumpkins

Location: 5716 West 280th St., New Prague

Hours: Open Sept. 20 through Oct. 31. Seven days a week, all daylight hours.

This farm began in 1983 after the owners switched from selling sweet corn at a roadside stand to pumpkins on their farm. Barten Pumpkins now offers over 45 varieties of pumpkins, squash, and gourds on their farm. Each year they provide thousands of pumpkins, typically ranging in price from $2 to $10.

Country Sun Farm

Location: 11211 60th Street North, Lake Elmo

Hours: Open Sept. 21 through Oct. 31. Open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Country Sun Farm has more to offer than just pumpkins! Fall activities include hay rides, a corn maze, gem mining, and concessions.

There is also a free petting zoo with various farm animals on display, including goats, sheep, chickens, turkeys, ducks, and cows. Feed is available for 25 cents.

Dehn's Pumpkins

Location: 17270 125th Ave., North Dayton

Hours: Open Sept. 17 through Oct. 31. Hours vary weekly. Check the Dehn's Pumpkins website for exact hours here.

Pick your own pumpkins in this farm's 20-acre field, or select your favorite from one of their many pre-picked wagons. Enjoy scenic hayrides, a corn maze, and concessions at the snack shack. At night, bring your flashlight and attempt to find your way out of Dehn's corn maze for an exciting fall adventure.

Farmer John's Pumpkin Patch

Location: 90537 273rd St., Austin

Hours: Open Sept. 24 through Oct. 31. Open weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from noon to 6 p.m.

This patch began accidentally in 1988 when pumpkins were planted to smother overgrown weeds. Activities now include picking pumpkins and raspberries, visiting chickens and kittens, and seeing the witch and ghost decorations.

The farm has 8-acres of pumpkins with 38 varieties.

Nelson Family Farm

Location: 23618 CSAH 1, Litchfield

Hours: Open weekends from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31 and MEA weekend on Oct. 20 and 21. Open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

This historic family farm is the perfect place to visit on a crisp fall day. At Nelson Farm, you can view antique machinery, see animals, play mini-golf and frisbee golf, or find your way through a mega corn maze.

A cash-only food wagon offers a variety of snacks for your fall adventure. An ATM is available at the entrance of the farm.

Peaceful Pines Farm

Location: 13650 Government Road, Pine City

Hours: Open Sept. 24 through Oct. 31. Open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This pumpkin patch was a dream born from the idea that no family should have to go without, regardless of their finances. They have a Fall Fun Fest every year when kids can enjoy extra activities for absolutely no charge and frequently raise money for causes, including breast cancer awareness and their local K-9 unit. The only cost is your pick-your-own pumpkins at $6 a piece and any extra produce or merchandise you would like to purchase.

Severs Fall Festival

Location: 3121 150th St. W, Shakopee

Hours: Open weekends from Sept. 17 to Oct. 30 with MEA weekend Oct. 20-23. Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Severs Fall Festival is the Midwest's original fall festival, established in 1997. Kids (and adults) can play on the giant slide, make furry friends at the petting zoo, or listen to live music at this fall celebration.

Complete their corn maze challenge for a chance to win $500.

Stoney Brook Farms

Location: 989 115th Ave. NE, Foley

Hours: Open Sept. 10 through Oct. 30 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Along with a variety of pumpkins, Stoney Brook Farms is home to the world's largest corn maze. This year's maze covers 110 acres with 32 miles of pathways and is Halloween villains themed.

Twin Cities Harvest Festival

Location: 8001 109th Ave. N, Brooklyn Park

Hours: Open weekends from Sept. 17 through Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This festival is the perfect place to find your seasonal pumpkins, but there are plenty of other activities to keep the entire family busy on a fall day. Ten to 12 food trucks join the festival every weekend. Live music, magic shows, face painting, and yard games are also at the festival.

Wander through a massive Minnesota United-themed corn maze. There are 15 team trivia questions hidden throughout the maze. When guests find all 15 signs, they can enter a weekly drawing for a $100 Visa gift card.

Waldoch Farm

Location: 8174 Lake Drive, Lino Lakes

Hours: Open Sept. 17 through Oct. 31. Open every day except Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There's more than just pumpkins at the Waldoch Farm. Pick your own vegetables lasts until Sept. 19, but pumpkin patch is available throughout the fall, with a convenient hayride bringing you into the middle of the field.

The Joyer Barnyard at Waldoch Farm is home to sheep, chickens, donkeys, alpaca, ponies, peacocks, pygmy goats, pigs, and other poultry.

Grab a snack at the food trailer, which offers gourmet hot dogs, cheese curds, tater tots, chicken tenders, and more.