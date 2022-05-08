$10K worth of apparel, electronics stolen from Minnesota sports apparel company

The owners of a local sports apparel business are asking people to keep their eyes and ears peeled after someone broke into their warehouse over the weekend.

Fan Girl MN is a trendy online shop selling women’s clothing that celebrates Minnesota sports teams. Co-founder Callie Inman describes the merchandise as "things you can wear on a Wednesday to happy hour but also to a game at the stadium."

Inman and her best friend since elementary school, Jayme Buck, started the small business three and a half years ago as a tiny Etsy shop.

"Fan Girl was kind of born out of just talking about how women just don't have good options for game day apparel," Inman said. "It's all stuff made by men, or you're wearing your boyfriend's clothes or jerseys."

These duos have had a blast running their small business together, but they've been thrown a curveball. On Friday night, their warehouse was broken into. Someone stole $10,000 worth of merchandise and electronics they use every day.

"It was a really big bummer. It was like the first nice Saturday out and to get that call was pretty disheartening, but we'll work through it," Buck said.

They have filed a police report, and they're hoping insurance will allow them to recover some of what was lost.

For now, customers who are looking to buy from their website may find some items completely out of stock.

"There's quite a few styles that have been completely wiped out. There's zero inventory," Buck said.

That's made even worse by current supply chain issues that make it harder to get certain garments. The owners believe someone might have stolen the clothes with the intent to resell them, so they are asking for the public’s help.

"If you're at a Twins game or if you're at a Wild game if you're just out and about in the city and just happen to see anyone selling any of our gear or see anything on the Facebook marketplace or on any of the online selling portal or websites, just to let us know," Buck said.

The only places that should be selling Fan Girl MN’s items are the company’s website or Scheels. If anyone sees the items sold anywhere else, the owners ask that they message them on social media or email them at hello@fangirlmn.com.