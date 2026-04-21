10 years since Prince’s death: Fans gather at Paisley Park to honor music icon

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The Brief Tuesday marks 10 years since Prince died from an accidental fentanyl overdose at Paisley Park in Chanhassen. Paisley Park is hosting "A Day 2 Reflect. A Night 2 Remember" with public tours, memorials and special events. A new song from Prince’s vault has been released to mark the occasion.



Tuesday marks 10 years since the death of Minnesota music legend Prince, and fans are once again gathering at Paisley Park to remember his life and legacy.

Prince’s death 10 years ago

The backstory:

Prince Rogers Nelson was found dead on April 21, 2016, at his Paisley Park estate in Chanhassen. He was 57 years old.

On April 21, staff discovered Prince unresponsive in an elevator around 9:30 a.m. and called 911. First responders attempted CPR, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. The Midwest Medical Examiner later determined he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

In the days following his death, thousands of fans traveled to Paisley Park to mourn. The fence surrounding the property quickly became a memorial, covered in purple flowers, balloons, notes and artwork.

A lasting impact on music and culture

Dig deeper:

A decade later, Prince’s music and influence are still felt across Minnesota and beyond.

In 2025, a musical adaptation based on Prince’s 1984 film "Purple Rain" debuted in Minneapolis. That same year, the Recording Academy honored Prince with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award.

To mark the 10-year anniversary of his death, a new song from Prince’s vault was released. The song "With This Tear" was originally written by Prince and later recorded by Céline Dion in 1992. Prince's demo, along with a video highlighting his life and career, was posted online overnight. According to the video, the track is part of a collection of unreleased Prince recordings set for release this year as part of an upcoming album project.

Celebrations will continue later this year as well. A Prince community sing-along and block party is planned for June in downtown Minneapolis, aiming to bring thousands together to celebrate the artist’s enduring legacy.

Paisley Park anniversary events

Timeline:

Paisley Park is hosting a full day of memorial events on Tuesday under the theme "A Day 2 Reflect. A Night 2 Remember."

Daytime events (free and ticketed):

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Public tours of Paisley Park (ticket required).

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – NPG Music Club open to the public. Fans can visit the memorial fence at the iconic symbol statue, fold origami doves and leave messages, and spend time in a listening lounge featuring a curated Prince playlist.

4:21 p.m. – Candle lighting ceremony and moment of silence (livestreamed).

Evening events (ticketed):

5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – Walkthrough tour with a first look at a new 10-year anniversary exhibition.

6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Sound healing and guided meditation.

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. – "Prince in Concert" screening.

"We look forward to gathering with you to celebrate Prince’s legacy, spirit, and enduring impact," the website reads.

Paisley Park is typically open for tours Thursday through Monday, but is open Tuesday for the anniversary events.