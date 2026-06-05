Minnesota weather: Warm and humid Friday with scattered storm chances

The Brief Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 80s on Friday. Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening for parts of Minnesota. The weekend will be hotter and mostly sunny, with a chance for storms returning by Sunday evening.



A warm and humid Friday in Minnesota brings highs in the 80s and the chance for a few scattered storms through the afternoon and evening.

Scattered storm chances on Friday

What to expect:

Friday stays warm and humid across Minnesota under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s, while the Twin Cities metro tops out at around 82 degrees. Westerly winds remain light at 5 to 10 mph.

A few scattered storms may develop around the lunch hour across parts of central and northern Minnesota before lingering into the afternoon and evening.

Parts of Minnesota remain under a Level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. A few storms could produce hail and wind gusts around 60 mph, though the better opportunity for storms stays farther south in Iowa, where a Level 2 risk is in place.

Storms gradually fade around sunset, leaving behind a mild and muggy night. Overnight lows hold in the 60s beneath patchy clouds.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday turns sunny, calm, and hot. Humidity levels ease slightly as highs climb into the mid-80s.

Sunday turns even warmer as southerly winds increase. Highs push into the upper 80s while humidity levels begin climbing again. Clouds increase late in the day, and an isolated storm cannot be ruled out Sunday evening.

Storm chances continue into Monday as temperatures settle into the low 80s. The week ahead looks hot and humid, with temperatures reaching the low 90s by the middle of next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)