Prince's birthday: Fans from across the world celebrate at Paisley Park and Target Field

The Brief Fans from around the world are gathering in the Twin Cities to celebrate Prince’s birthday with events at Paisley Park, Target Field and across Minneapolis. The celebrations include concerts, a memorial walk, a block party and special Twins night giveaways. More Prince-themed events are planned throughout the weekend at locations around the city.



Prince fans are coming together in Minnesota for a weekend of music, memories and celebration honoring the legendary artist’s birthday.

Fans travel from across the globe to honor Prince

What we know:

Fans from places like Atlanta, Houston, Brooklyn and San Jose are traveling to the Twin Cities to celebrate Prince’s life and music. Many gathered outside Paisley Park, the home Prince built, sharing memories and singing along to his hits.

Dee Dawkins-Haigler from Atlanta said, "Even though 10 years have gone since Prince left us, we are still able to come out to Paisley Park and celebrate all of his fantasticness."

Emir Lewis from Brooklyn added, "This looks like an office park, right? So, I assumed that he bought a pre-existing space, and then retrofitted it to find out today that he built it from the ground up was astounding for me."

Denise Greene, also from Brooklyn, said, "He really does take his songs to another level. I mean, they're already brilliant to begin with, but to see him live is just transformative."

The celebrations are not limited to Paisley Park. Fans are gathering at locations throughout Minneapolis, including Royalston Square, and community events focused on Prince’s message of love, unity and connection.

Jamie Pereira from San Jose said, "It kind of speaks to the same message that, with especially with Prince, where he was kind of spreading love and peace."

Many fans shared how it took time to be ready to celebrate in person. Lewis said, "We never wanted to go, because it seemed, honestly, a little morbid to me. We were still working through our grief. 10 years later, we're sort of ready, and we knew, and the lineup this year was amazing."

Twins host Prince Night with special giveaways

Why you should care:

The Minnesota Twins are joining the celebration with Prince Night at Target Field, drawing thousands of fans. Special jackets were given away to 10,000 fans, with some lining up hours in advance to get one.

Bruce Collova from Maple Grove said, "It was a giveaway for 10,000 fans, and me and my son got the last two. We stood in line at First Avenue since 4:30, and we got to the gate, and we got the last two." Collova shared that about four years ago, they were offered $200 to sell the jackets, but his son refused.

Cherese Tibbs from Washington, D.C. said, "I looked at the schedule, and I saw that they were doing this jacket night, so it's like, hey, while we're here, we're gonna go to a Twins game."

The celebrations reflect Prince’s lasting impact on Minnesota and the world, with fans coming together to remember his music and message.

Events continue throughout the weekend

What's next:

The festivities are far from over. Friday night brings a concert at the Armory. On Saturday, fans can join a memorial walk, a block party and sing-along by the Prince mural in downtown Minneapolis, plus a late-night party at Union Rooftop.

If you missed Thursday’s events, there are still more opportunities to celebrate. A jam session at Club 3121 and additional events are happening throughout the weekend.

The celebrations highlight how Prince’s legacy continues to inspire and unite people, a decade after his passing at age 57 in April 2016.