Prince community sing-along planned for June in Minneapolis

The Brief Members of the Prince estate joined Minneapolis city leaders to announce a Prince community event in June. The public is invited to participate in a free two-hour sing-along event during the Prince Celebration Block Party. The Prince Celebration Block Party Sing-Along is set to happen on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the outdoor Prince Mural located at 101 North 9th Street in Minneapolis.



Minneapolis city leaders announced an upcoming Prince sing-along event that will coincide with this year's Celebration Block Party.

Prince celebration block party

Big picture view:

The public is invited to come together for a free two-hour sing-along interactive tribute as part of the Prince Celebration Block Party.

The celebration is set to happen the day before what would have been Prince's 68th birthday on June 7.

Officials say the crowd will be guided by acclaimed Musical Director Sanford Moore and a choir of 100 vocalists.

The sing-along will feature songs such as "Purple Rain," "When Doves Cry" and "Sometimes it Snows in April."

Organizers say the goal is to have up to 15,000 people to memorialize the 10-year anniversary of Prince's death.

The Prince Celebration Block Party is set to last from June 3–June 7, 2026.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey shared the following statement:

"In Minneapolis, we don’t just remember Prince — we feel him in the streets, in the music, in who we are. So, this June, we’re turning downtown into a citywide choir, a full-on celebration, and yes, a dance party too. Whether you can hit every note or just love his songs, this sing-along is about honoring a legacy that still brings this city together every day. Trust me — you’re going to want to be part of this."

L. Londell McMillan, Prince’s former attorney, manager, and friend, shared this statement:

"We’re thrilled to partner with the City of Minneapolis and the Downtown Improvement District to offer more public access to Prince Celebration and bring this special tribute event to many who cannot make it to Paisley Park. Prince remained loyal and loved this city deeply. Prince would have supported his neighbors earlier this year, and the Block Party and Sing Along are about coming together in that same spirit, celebrating each other through his music in the heart of the community that meant so much to him."

What's next:

The Prince Celebration Block Party Sing-Along is set to happen on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at the outdoor Prince Mural located at 101 North 9th Street in Minneapolis.