Oakdale couple accused of sex crimes involving teen found hidden in cardboard box: Charges

The Brief An Oakdale couple is facing felony sex crime charges involving a 14-year-old girl after authorities reportedly found a video and photos on a cellphone. The 14-year-old girl was reported missing by her father and was later found inside a cardboard box in the couple's bedroom. Both Andrew and Angeline Olson remain in custody at Washington County Jail.



An Oakdale couple is accused of sex crimes involving a 14-year-old girl who authorities found hidden in a cardboard box inside their home, according to a criminal complaint.

Missing girl found in cardboard box

The backstory:

According to the charges, Maplewood police were first notified on May 26 that a 14-year-old student had left school without permission and was reported missing by her father. He told authorities she might be at a friend’s house in Oakdale.

Officers went to the apartment on the 6000 block of 52nd Street North and spoke with Angeline Olson, the mother of the missing girl’s friend. She allegedly told police she had not seen the girl since the day before, but would contact them if she appeared.

Several hours later, at approximately 1:45 a.m., officers returned after a report that a juvenile in a black swimsuit top was seen outside with two adults. Both Andrew and Angeline Olson denied the girl was inside their apartment. Charging documents say the couple refused to leave while authorities searched and were detained at the scene.

Authorities then entered the residence and found the teen girl in a cardboard box under a pile of clothes in Olson’s bedroom, according to the complaint.

Investigation into alleged sex crimes

Dig deeper:

Authorities also obtained a search warrant after the girl's parents found a Snapchat conversation reportedly between Andrew Olson, which gave them concerns she was being sexually exploited.

Prosecutors say investigators examining a cellphone allegedly belonging to Andrew Olson found a video and images taken on May 26 that documented sexual activity involving the 14-year-old girl and Angeline Olson, according to the complaint.

Angeline Marie Olson, 46, is now facing one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.

Andrew Donald Olson, 48, is facing three counts of possessing child sexual abuse material and one count of soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct.

Both Andrew and Angeline Olson remain in custody at Washington County Jail.