2 Lino Lakes schools placed in lockdown due to police standoff in the area
LINO LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two Lino Lakes schools were on lockdown due to a standoff nearby Thursday afternoon.
Lino Lakes standoff
What we know:
According to the Centennial School District, Centennial Middle School and Blue Heron Elementary School were both on lockdown due to a standoff nearby.
"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We actively responded to a direction from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office to go in to a Lockdown due to a situation in the community," the school district said.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says there is an "active incident", but they plan to release more information at a later time.
The standoff is happening along Snow Owl Lane in Lino Lakes.
Chopper video of the scene shows some law enforcement vehicles and a broken-down front door of a home.
What we don't know:
It is not known what led up to the standoff or who exactly is involved.