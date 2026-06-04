2 Lino Lakes schools placed in lockdown due to police standoff in the area

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The Brief Centennial Middle School and Blue Heron Elementary School were on lockdown due to a standoff nearby in Lino Lakes. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says it is an "active incident."



Two Lino Lakes schools were on lockdown due to a standoff nearby Thursday afternoon.

Lino Lakes standoff

What we know:

According to the Centennial School District, Centennial Middle School and Blue Heron Elementary School were both on lockdown due to a standoff nearby.

"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We actively responded to a direction from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office to go in to a Lockdown due to a situation in the community," the school district said.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says there is an "active incident", but they plan to release more information at a later time.

The standoff is happening along Snow Owl Lane in Lino Lakes.

Chopper video of the scene shows some law enforcement vehicles and a broken-down front door of a home.

What we don't know:

It is not known what led up to the standoff or who exactly is involved.