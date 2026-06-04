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2 Lino Lakes schools placed in lockdown due to police standoff in the area

By
FOX 9
Lino Lakes
Published June 4, 2026 3:12 PM CDT
Published June 4, 2026 3:12 PM CDT
article

The scene of the standoff in Lino Lakes.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Centennial Middle School and Blue Heron Elementary School were on lockdown due to a standoff nearby in Lino Lakes.
    • The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says it is an "active incident."

LINO LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two Lino Lakes schools were on lockdown due to a standoff nearby Thursday afternoon. 

Lino Lakes standoff

What we know:

According to the Centennial School District, Centennial Middle School and Blue Heron Elementary School were both on lockdown due to a standoff nearby. 

"The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority. We actively responded to a direction from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office to go in to a Lockdown due to a situation in the community," the school district said. 

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says there is an "active incident", but they plan to release more information at a later time. 

The standoff is happening along Snow Owl Lane in Lino Lakes. 

Chopper video of the scene shows some law enforcement vehicles and a broken-down front door of a home. 

What we don't know:

It is not known what led up to the standoff or who exactly is involved. 

Lino LakesCrime and Public Safety