Minneapolis ‘Operation Safe Summer’ launches targeted enforcement June 1-6

The Brief Minneapolis leaders say they have launched Operation Safe Summer with targeted law enforcement from June 1–6. The plan intends to bring together multiple agencies to prevent violence during major summer events. Violent crime and shootings have dropped in recent years, according to city data.



Minneapolis leaders say they have begun Operation Safe Summer V, aiming to boost safety and reduce violent crime as the city heads into a busy summer season.

Operation Safe Summer in Minneapolis

What we know:

Operation Safe Summer V, led by the Minneapolis Police Department, will run targeted enforcement from June 1–6, focusing on "people known for repeated violent offenses," city officials say. The effort is said to include support from agencies such as the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Metro Transit Police, ATF, FBI and DEA.

The citywide plan also coordinates with community organizations to keep both residents and visitors safe, especially during large events like Pride, Taste of Minnesota, Aquatennial, the U.S. Special Olympics, WWE Summer Slam and various Open Streets events.

Dig deeper:

The Minneapolis Police Department says it will add 30 more officers on patrol during weekends in neighborhoods without increasing overtime costs.

Now in its fifth year, the city says the operation has led to dozens of arrests, the recovery of numerous guns and the seizure of illegal drugs as part of a broader, year-round public safety strategy.