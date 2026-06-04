Special Olympics USA Games leaving legacy in Minnesota beyond summer

The Brief The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games will be held in Minnesota from June 20-26. The 26 Weeks of Giving campaign was launched as a countdown to the summer games. Dozens of organizations across the state were awarded grants for championing inclusion and providing medical care.



Excitement is heating up as the Twin Cities prepare to host the Special Olympics USA Games in just a couple of weeks.

A collaborative initiative called 26 Weeks of Giving not only launched the official countdown to the games, but it also ensured a legacy will be left behind in Minnesota beyond June.

Leaving a legacy

The backstory:

Athletes are preparing to showcase their hard work as Minnesota prepares to host the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games this summer.

A collaboration between the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, Special Olympics Minnesota, and Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union made the 26 Weeks of Giving campaign possible leading up to June.

The initiative was funded through the Kathleen F. and David W. MacLennan Foundation, awarding grants to nonprofits across Minnesota dedicated to championing inclusion.

Mark your calendars:

The opening ceremony will be kicking off on June 20 with a torch run into Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota. The official start of the games will include a Parade of Athletes, special performances, and the cauldron lighting.

"Our goal is to highlight the incredible achievement and the ability of these Special Olympic athletes from all 50 states," said Molly Gallatin, Vice President of Communications for the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

David Booth says when he got involved with Special Olympics Minnesota years ago as an athlete, not only did he find fierce competition, but he also found that the real prize was a sense of belonging. Now, he is serving in a leadership role on the board of directors as the state welcomes the games.

"It was just feeling included. They looked at me and they saw me as an ordinary person, and someone of like you’re my friend," said David Booth, 2026 Special Olympics USA Games board member and Athlete Advisory Council co-chair. "It’s incredible because the state has made it a point to help people with intellectual disabilities."

The USA Games run from June 20–26.

26 Weeks of Giving:

The Special Olympics will give many athletes, fans, and volunteers an unforgettable week, but the work to build a lasting impact in local communities well beyond the summer is already underway.

The statewide campaign awarded grants to 30 organizations across Minnesota. Each recipient received between $500-$20,000 to support their work in the community to advance inclusion for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

What they're saying:

The recipients were celebrated at one of three ceremonies held across the state. Many of the recipients are based in the Twin Cities metro.

"It was a really hard decision, but we focused on grant winners who really had a great plan in place to do the most with the funds we had available, and who could impact the largest and most diverse audience possible," said Gallatin.

Thanks to partnerships with Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, the campaign awarded more than $250,000.

"Since we’re located all across the state, we felt it was a great opportunity to help out communities, big and small, wherever we do business," said Adam Layne, Community Engagement & Business Development Manager at Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union.

The Therapy SP/OT was one of the grant recipients serving the community from their pediatric occupational and speech therapy clinic in St. Paul.

"We have 100 children from the ages of 18 months to probably 14 years old. Our equipment gets loved," said Anne Nelesen, Co-Owner of The Therapy SP/OT. "It keeps our interventions fun. New things for the kids to look forward to as they come to us each week, sometimes multiple times a week."

Plus, organizers say you can also play an important part.

"We need people to show up, support our awesome Special Olympic athletes, but really show up to volunteer," said Gallatin.

What you can do:

Organizers say thousands of volunteers are still needed to help make this large event run smoothly. Learn more.