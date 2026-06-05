Wildfire danger triggers campfire ban across Boundary Waters starting June 6

The Brief Superior National Forest is restricting campfires in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness starting Saturday, June 6. Only gas or propane stoves are allowed; charcoal and wood-burning devices are banned. The restrictions are due to dry conditions and high wildfire risk and will last until June 30 unless changed.



Campfire restrictions are coming to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) as wildfire risk rises across northern Minnesota.

Campfire ban starts Saturday in the Boundary Waters

What we know:

The Superior National Forest announced an Emergency Forest Order restricting all campfires, including those using charcoal or wood, within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 6.

The order will remain in effect through June 30 unless it is rescinded or extended. The forest will post restriction details and a closure map on its alerts page.

Gas or propane cook stoves are still allowed throughout the BWCAW, but stoves or grills fueled by charcoal or any type of wood are not permitted.

The potential for wildfire is high across all ownerships in northern Minnesota at this time. Forest officials stress the importance of being careful with any sources of ignition, including smoking devices, dragging chains and recreational vehicles.

Why you should care:

Wildfire danger is elevated due to ongoing dry conditions, making campfire safety critical for everyone in the area.

If you are camping outside the Boundary Waters, officials urge you to carefully consider whether you need a campfire. Keep any permitted campfires small, never leave them unattended and make sure they are completely out and cold to the touch before leaving.

The restrictions are in place to help prevent wildfires and protect both people and the wilderness.