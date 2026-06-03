Coast Guard offers $1,000 reward for stolen navigational beacon

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The Brief The Coast Guard is offering a $1,000 reward for help finding a stolen navigational light at Wisconsin Point that it says is critical for ship safety. The theft is believed to have happened around May 13, 2026, and poses a serious safety risk for boaters and the environment. Authorities urge anyone with information about suspicious activity near the Superior Entry Lighthouse to contact investigators.



A stolen navigational beacon from Wisconsin Point is raising urgent safety and environmental concerns, and the Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help in both getting it back and finding out who took it.

Coast Guard offers reward after theft at Superior Entry Lighthouse

What we know:

The Coast Guard Investigative Service says that it believes someone broke into the privately owned Superior Entry Lighthouse on or around May 13, 2026, noting it has evidence that suspects forced their way in, cut the power, and stole a federal navigational beacon that helps guide ships safely in and out of the harbor.

Dig deeper:

Officials say the missing beacon is not just a piece of equipment, but a critical safety tool, especially at night or during bad weather.

The Superior Entry South Breakwater Light acts like a traffic signal for ships, keeping both commercial and recreational boaters safe, the Coast Guard says. Its removal could potentially lead to vessel crashes, fuel spills and major disruptions to shipping on the Great Lakes.

The Coast Guard is offering a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Stealing or tampering with a federal aid to navigation is a serious federal crime.

What's next:

Investigators are asking anyone who noticed suspicious people, vehicles, or boats near the lighthouse or Wisconsin Point around May 13 to reach out to its tip portal.