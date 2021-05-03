Expand / Collapse search

1-year-old girl struck, killed in hit-and-run in driveway of Walker, Minnesota home

Published 
FOX 9

WALKER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver struck and killed a 1-year-old girl in a driveway in Walker, Minnesota Sunday evening. 

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s office, shortly before 5 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Breezy Point Circle in rural Walker where a vehicle had struck a 1-year-old girl in the driveway. The vehicle left the scene before deputies arrived. 

Deputies immediately began life-saving efforts on the victim, which were continued when she was transported to a nearby landing zone, but she was eventually pronounced dead. 

While at the scene, the suspect vehicle returned to the area. Deputies made contact with the driver, a 28-year-old Walker man, and he was taken into custody. Formal charges are pending. 

The crash remains under investigation. 