1-year-old girl struck, killed in hit-and-run in driveway of Walker, Minnesota home

A driver struck and killed a 1-year-old girl in a driveway in Walker, Minnesota Sunday evening.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s office, shortly before 5 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Breezy Point Circle in rural Walker where a vehicle had struck a 1-year-old girl in the driveway. The vehicle left the scene before deputies arrived.

Deputies immediately began life-saving efforts on the victim, which were continued when she was transported to a nearby landing zone, but she was eventually pronounced dead.

While at the scene, the suspect vehicle returned to the area. Deputies made contact with the driver, a 28-year-old Walker man, and he was taken into custody. Formal charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.