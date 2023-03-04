1 teenager killed, another injured in shooting at Minneapolis home; mother arrested

article

An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot and her 13-year-old sibling was injured after a shooting inside a Minneapolis home early Saturday morning, according to police.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said officers were called just after 6 a.m. for a gun that went off in a home on the 3600 block of Dupont Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found an 18-year-old woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen. A 13-year-old was also struck - by what’s believed to be the same bullet- and suffered a non-life threatening wound.

The siblings were transported to the hospital, and the 13-year-old is reportedly in stable condition. The 18-year-old died from her injuries, according to police.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates there was an altercation or fight inside the home when a single gunshot was fired. The bullet went through the 18-year-old and then struck the 13-year-old.

Police said they recovered the suspected gun but did not say who fired it.

"This is an absolutely tragic and horrible situation. Clearly, it just it speaks to the risk that is involved when a handgun is available, and there is some sort of conflict or some sort of disagreement going on," said O'Hara

Three other juveniles were in the home at the time of the shooting. They are now being cared for by other adults.

The mother of the two victims was taken into custody. Minneapolis police say charges are pending.

The shooting remains under investigation.