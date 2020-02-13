1 taken to hospital after jumping from St. Paul apartment due to fire

article

One person has been taken to the hospital after they jumped from the third floor of a St. Paul apartment complex when a fire broke out, according to St. Paul Fire Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso.

Mokosso says there was a small fire in a third floor apartment in the 600 block of Lafayette Road.

Before firefighters arrived, one person jumped from the third floor, falling about 20 feet. Crews took the person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The building's sprinkler system helped put out the flames.

One person, who lives in the apartment below where the fire broke out, has been displaced due to water in the unit. Officials are working with the Red Cross and other authorities to find temporary housing.