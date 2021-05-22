1 shot after fight on Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis

article

One person was shot in the foot after a fight broke out Friday night near 26th Street West and Lyndale Avenue South in Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Lyndale Avenue South where a fight had taken place between two groups.

Authorities said the suspect left the area for a short time and then returned and shot the victim in the foot.

The suspect fled before officers arrived.

The shooting is still under investigation.