1 killed in St. Paul car wreck

article

A car crash Monday afternoon in St. Paul left one person dead and another hurt, police report.

Initial reports of the crash came across around 4:30 p.m. along Cretin Avenue North near Mississippi River Boulevard.

Officers say two vehicles were involved, with a passenger in one being killed and another being hurt. Our crews at the scene saw two vehicles with apparent damage to the front ends of both vehicles.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.