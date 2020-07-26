1 killed after ATV collides with SUV in Redwood County
VAIL TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - An ATV driver was killed after a crash in rural western Minnesota on Saturday.
Deputies with the Redwood County Sheriff's Office responded just before 1 p.m. for the report of a vehicle versus ATV crash in Vail Township.
At the scene on County State Aid Highway 6 and 230th Street, deputies found an ATV had been struck by a Dodge Durango. The force of the collision caused the Polaris Ranger to overturn, killing the driver, deputies said.
It's unclear if the driver of the Durango, a 56-year-old woman, was hurt.
Deputies say the cause of the crash is under investigation by the sheriff's office along with Minnesota State Patrol.