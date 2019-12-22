1 killed, 7 injured in shooting at restaurant parking lot in Spring Lake Park, Minn.

article

A 19-year-old man is dead, and seven others are hurt, after shots rang out early Sunday morning in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says nobody is in custody as of 5 p.m. Sunday night.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, officers for the city's police department were called just after midnight to the parking lot of the Dala Thai Restaurant and Banquet Hall at 8407 Plaza Boulevard.

At the location, first responders found multiple people who had been struck by gunfire including a 19-year-old who had died. The man was identified as Chai Yang, of St. Paul.

Crews transported a total of five other victims to Hennepin County Medical Center and North Memorial Hospital. A sixth victim was later located at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood. Later Sunday, Anoka County said another victim had been identified, bringing the total number of people injured to seven.

At this time, deputies say their conditions are not known.

The shooting happened as a concert was underway at the restaurant's event center. Deputies are looking into any link between the concert and the shooting. Online postings advertised the concert as "Bigg Monster's Ugly Sweater Party featuring Stupid Young" -- an 18 and older show presented by "Midwest Monstaz."

The sheriff's office says the search for a suspect is underway but there is no ongoing threat to the public. Law enforcement is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at RSCID@co.anoka.mn.us or at the county's crime tip website.

Anoka County has identified all the victims of the shooting Sunday evening, none of whom are believed to have life-threatening injuries. They are: