1 injured in robbery near University of Minnesota campus

Authorities are investigating a robbery that took place overnight near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis.

According to the university's Public Safety Department, the robbery occured at midnight near 5th Street SE and 11th Avenue SE.

The suspects were reportedly driving a white four-door car with different colored front doors. The suspects implied a knife and punched a victim in the face.

For updates, visit https://publicsafety.prd.umn.edu/